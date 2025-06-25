Subscribe
ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) produces promising results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While ECARX Holdings Inc has overperformed by 7.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECX fell by -14.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.25 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.51% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, UBS started tracking ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ECX.

Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ECARX Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ECX is recording an average volume of 5.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a gain of 2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.69, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ECX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ECARX Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ECX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.59% at present.

