Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Dollar General Corp has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DG rose by 49.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.46 to $66.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.86% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 04, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for DG. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated DG shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 04, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for DG, as published in its report on May 27, 2025. Melius also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dollar General Corp (DG)

DG currently pays a dividend of $2.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dollar General Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.36M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.05%, with a loss of -0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.19, showing growth from the present price of $113.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dollar General Corp Shares?

The USA based company Dollar General Corp (DG) is one of the biggest names in Discount Stores. When comparing Dollar General Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.84%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

