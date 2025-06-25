Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

DocGo Inc (DCGO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While DocGo Inc has overperformed by 2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCGO fell by -59.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.68 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DCGO. BTIG Research also rated DCGO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DCGO, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. Stifel’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for DCGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DocGo Inc (DCGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DocGo Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DCGO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 12.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.05, showing growth from the present price of $1.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocGo Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

DCGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.11% at present.

Hot this week

Market

What to expect from J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM) stock is trading at...
Industry

BTAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (BTAI)...
Finance

Understanding WBD’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

INTC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Market

MYNZ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Currently, Mainz Biomed N.V's (MYNZ) stock is trading at...

Topics

Market

What to expect from J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM) stock is trading at...
Industry

BTAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (BTAI)...
Finance

Understanding WBD’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

INTC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Market

MYNZ’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

0
Currently, Mainz Biomed N.V's (MYNZ) stock is trading at...
Industry

Evaluating PHIO’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

0
In the current trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp's (PHIO)...
Finance

Is MTA’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA)'s stock is trading...
Companies

EVLV’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)'s stock has witnessed a...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A stock that deserves closer examination: Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS)
Next article
Understanding RSLS stock ratios for better investment decisions

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What to expect from J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM) stock is trading at...

BTAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc's (BTAI)...

Understanding WBD’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD)'s stock is trading at...

INTC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.