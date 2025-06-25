Do investors need to be concerned about Teads Holding Co (TEAD)?

While Teads Holding Co has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEAD fell by -66.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.87 to $2.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.30% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2024, Jefferies started tracking Teads Holding Co (NASDAQ: TEAD) recommending Hold. B. Riley Securities also rated TEAD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2023. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 16, 2022, but set its price target from $7 to $4.50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TEAD, as published in its report on December 13, 2022. Jefferies’s report from November 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for TEAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Teads Holding Co (TEAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Teads Holding Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEAD has an average volume of 434.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.49%, with a loss of -7.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teads Holding Co Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TEAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.02% at present.