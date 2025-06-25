Did Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) perform well in the last session?

While Veeva Systems Inc has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEEV rose by 33.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $291.69 to $177.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Needham Reiterated Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on January 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for VEEV. Stephens also rated VEEV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $280 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on December 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $275. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for VEEV, as published in its report on November 19, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from October 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $286 for VEEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Veeva Systems Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VEEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.40%, with a loss of -1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $294.33, showing growth from the present price of $281.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VEEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veeva Systems Inc Shares?

The USA based company Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is one of the biggest names in Health Information Services. When comparing Veeva Systems Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.59%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

