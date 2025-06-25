Did ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) perform well in the last session?

While ON Semiconductor Corp has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ON fell by -14.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.08 to $31.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.07% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) recommending Neutral. TD Cowen also reiterated ON shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2025. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ON, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. Truist’s report from January 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for ON shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ON Semiconductor Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ON is registering an average volume of 10.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.37%, with a gain of 0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.50, showing decline from the present price of $54.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ON Semiconductor Corp Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is based in the USA. When comparing ON Semiconductor Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -211.18%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.88% at present.