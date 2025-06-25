Did Kopin Corp (KOPN) perform well in the last session?

While Kopin Corp has overperformed by 3.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOPN rose by 19.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.17 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.72% in the last 200 days.

On January 02, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 02, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KOPN. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded KOPN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2021. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KOPN, as published in its report on August 25, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann’s report from February 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $2.20 for KOPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wunderlich also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kopin Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -112.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KOPN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a loss of -0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kopin Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

