Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Delek US Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 12.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.68 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.10% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) to Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for DK. BofA Securities also rated DK shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 17, 2024. Mizuho September 16, 2024d the rating to Neutral on September 16, 2024, and set its price target from $28 to $26. JP Morgan September 10, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DK, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from August 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.02 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Delek US Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -151.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DK is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a loss of -6.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.40, showing decline from the present price of $20.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

