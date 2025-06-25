Cooper Companies, Inc (COO)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Cooper Companies, Inc has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COO fell by -22.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.38 to $65.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Needham Upgraded Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COO. Piper Sandler also reiterated COO shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2024. Jefferies July 16, 2024d the rating to Buy on July 16, 2024, and set its price target from $107 to $115. Redburn Atlantic March 19, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for COO, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from March 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $120 for COO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cooper Companies, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and COO is recording 2.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.18%, with a gain of 1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.71, showing growth from the present price of $70.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cooper Companies, Inc Shares?

The Medical Instruments & Supplies market is dominated by Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) based in the USA. When comparing Cooper Companies, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.44%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

