Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Compass Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 80.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.89% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Leerink Partners Upgraded Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on February 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX. Piper Sandler also rated CMPX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 19, 2025. D. Boral Capital Initiated an Buy rating on December 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $32. Leerink Partners November 15, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CMPX, as published in its report on November 15, 2024. Ladenburg Thalmann’s report from September 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Compass Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CMPX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 10.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.22, showing growth from the present price of $2.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

