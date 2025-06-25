Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)’s stock performance: a year in review

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has overperformed by 9.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTA fell by -15.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.09 to $8.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.00% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Needham started tracking Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on May 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNTA. Piper Sandler also rated CNTA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2025. Morgan Stanley September 20, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CNTA, as published in its report on September 20, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from September 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $33 for CNTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CNTA is recording an average volume of 975.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a gain of 12.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.11, showing growth from the present price of $14.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CNTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.60% at present.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.