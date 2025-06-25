Can you still get a good price for Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Shares at this point?

While Mobileye Global Inc has overperformed by 9.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBLY fell by -9.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.73 to $10.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.52% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) to Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on April 25, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MBLY. Exane BNP Paribas also Upgraded MBLY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 23, 2025. BofA Securities February 10, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MBLY, as published in its report on February 10, 2025. Oppenheimer’s report from January 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $28 for MBLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mobileye Global Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MBLY has an average volume of 3.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a gain of 16.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.35, showing growth from the present price of $17.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mobileye Global Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 88.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

