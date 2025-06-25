Can you now get a good deal on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s shares?

While Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLAY rose by 9.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.73 to $15.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Truist on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PLAY. Gordon Haskett also Downgraded PLAY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Piper Sandler April 04, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLAY, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PLAY has an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Shares?

Entertainment giant Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.98%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 132.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

