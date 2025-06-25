Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) shows promising results

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Bloomin Brands Inc has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN fell by -27.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.45 to $6.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.10% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) to Underperform. A report published by Barclays on January 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BLMN. Goldman also rated BLMN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2024. JP Morgan January 23, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BLMN, as published in its report on January 23, 2024. Raymond James’s report from November 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $28 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

The current dividend for BLMN investors is set at $0.78 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bloomin Brands Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BLMN is recording an average volume of 2.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a loss of -4.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.81, showing decline from the present price of $8.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin Brands Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BLMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.90% at present.

