Industry
Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Arista Networks Inc has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANET fell by -14.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $133.57 to $59.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, Evercore ISI Reiterated Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) to Outperform. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on June 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANET. Redburn Atlantic also rated ANET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $112 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 28, 2025. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANET, as published in its report on April 15, 2025. UBS’s report from March 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $115 for ANET shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arista Networks Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ANET is registering an average volume of 11.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -0.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $109.25, showing growth from the present price of $94.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arista Networks Inc Shares?

A giant in the Computer Hardware market, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is based in the USA. When comparing Arista Networks Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.65%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ANET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.06% at present.

