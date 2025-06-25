Are Pagerduty Inc (PD) shares a good deal now?

While Pagerduty Inc has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -21.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.12 to $13.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for PD. Goldman also rated PD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2024. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PD, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from June 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pagerduty Inc (PD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pagerduty Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PD is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.45, showing growth from the present price of $14.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagerduty Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.38% at present.