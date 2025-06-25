Are Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) shares a good deal now?

While Bitfarms Ltd has overperformed by 7.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BITF fell by -46.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.15 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) recommending Outperform. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated BITF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BITF, as published in its report on December 14, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 19, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2 for BITF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bitfarms Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BITF is recording an average volume of 15.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -5.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.47, showing growth from the present price of $0.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BITF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bitfarms Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BITF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.41% at present.