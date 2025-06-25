Subscribe
Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Angiodynamic Inc has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGO rose by 10.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $5.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANGO. Raymond James also Downgraded ANGO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 17, 2023. Canaccord Genuity October 15, 2021d the rating to Buy on October 15, 2021, and set its price target from $28 to $37. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for ANGO, as published in its report on August 20, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ANGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Angiodynamic Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ANGO is recording an average volume of 561.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.44%, with a loss of -6.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angiodynamic Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ANGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.56% at present.

