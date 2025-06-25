Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Analyzing XTKG's price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

In the current trading session, X3 Holdings Co Ltd’s (XTKG) stock is trading at the price of $1.47, a gain of 14.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.33% less than its 52-week high of $11.60 and 177.36% better than its 52-week low of $0.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.38% below the high and +17.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, XTKG’s SMA-200 is $1.7032.

It is also essential to consider XTKG stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.57 for the last year.XTKG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.20, resulting in an 12.44 price to cash per share for the period.

How does X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG): Earnings History

If we examine X3 Holdings Co Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ: XTKG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.95% of its stock and 0.95% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 154.8 shares that make 1.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.23 million.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 83.72 shares of XTKG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.61% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.13 million.

An overview of X3 Holdings Co Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests X3 Holdings Co Ltd (XTKG) traded 100,683 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5069 and price change of +0.0900. With the moving average of $1.3317 and a price change of +0.2300, about 178,371 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, XTKG’s 100-day average volume is 195,260 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0909 and a price change of +0.5300.

