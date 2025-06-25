Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) requires closer examination

While Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADAP fell by -52.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.48 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.59% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on May 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for ADAP. Bryan Garnier also rated ADAP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2023. Mizuho November 09, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ADAP, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Barclays’s report from May 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for ADAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -273.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADAP is recording 1.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.59, showing growth from the present price of $0.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ADAP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.07% at present.