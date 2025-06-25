Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 9.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRS fell by -38.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.17 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.26% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) recommending Outperform. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded ACRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 23, 2024. Leerink Partners November 19, 2024d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ACRS, as published in its report on November 19, 2024. Jefferies’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ACRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRS is registering an average volume of 784.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ACRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.05% at present.