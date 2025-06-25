Subscribe
Analyst Snapshot
1 min.Read

A year in review: Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI)’s performance in the last year

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLDI fell by -77.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.89 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 09, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CLDI.

Analysis of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI)

To gain a thorough understanding of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -238.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLDI is recording an average volume of 690.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -18.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CLDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.13% at present.

