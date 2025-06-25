Subscribe
A stock that deserves closer examination: Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Tecogen Inc has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGEN rose by 399.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.54 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 224.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tecogen Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TGEN is registering an average volume of 315.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.53%, with a gain of 15.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing decline from the present price of $7.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tecogen Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.05% at present.

