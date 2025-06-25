Subscribe
A stock that deserves closer examination: PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

While PDD Holdings Inc ADR has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDD rose by 10.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.67 to $87.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.88% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) to Hold. A report published by China Renaissance on May 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDD. Nomura also Downgraded PDD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2025. Macquarie October 07, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PDD, as published in its report on October 07, 2024. Citigroup’s report from August 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $120 for PDD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.28M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PDD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a gain of 4.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $128.35, showing growth from the present price of $107.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDD Holdings Inc ADR Shares?

The China based company PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is one of the biggest names in Internet Retail. When comparing PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.21%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PDD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.15% at present.

