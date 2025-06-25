A stock that deserves closer examination: Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

While Candel Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CADL fell by -44.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $3.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.97% in the last 200 days.

On February 20, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CADL. BofA Securities also rated CADL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $11. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CADL, as published in its report on November 19, 2021. UBS’s report from August 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CADL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

One of the most important indicators of Candel Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CADL is recording 975.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a loss of -6.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CADL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Candel Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CADL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.11% at present.