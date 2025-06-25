Subscribe
Industry
A review of ZVSA’s current quarter earnings predictions

Kenneth Phillips

In the current trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s (ZVSA) stock is trading at the price of $0.71, a gain of 7.58% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -88.73% less than its 52-week high of $6.30 and 50.17% better than its 52-week low of $0.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.78% below the high and +37.80% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZVSA’s SMA-200 is $1.2368.

ZVSA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.22, resulting in an 2.10 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA): Earnings History

If we examine ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$2.43, beating the consensus of -$1.6. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.83, resulting in a -51.88% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$2.43 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.6. That was a difference of -$0.83 and a surprise of -51.88%.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.13% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.43% of its stock and 7.45% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 28.33 shares that make 0.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20115.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 21.71 shares of ZVSA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.45% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15413.0.

An overview of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) traded 1,646,928 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6557 and price change of +0.1324. With the moving average of $0.6328 and a price change of -0.0562, about 2,460,045 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZVSA’s 100-day average volume is 2,558,524 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8028 and a price change of -0.6662.

