A closer look at M’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Macy’s Inc (M)’s stock is trading at $10.94 at the moment marking a rise of 1.21% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -46.55% less than their 52-week high of $20.47, and 12.09% over their 52-week low of $9.76. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.75% below the high and +3.27% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, M’s SMA-200 is $14.15.

Further, it is important to consider M stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.13.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 11.56. M’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.67, resulting in an 3.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Macy’s Inc (M) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.15 in simple terms.

Macy’s Inc (M): Earnings History

If we examine Macy’s Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 4/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, slashing the consensus of $0.15. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 6.57% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 4/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.15. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 6.57%.

Macy’s Inc (M): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 5 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.19 and 0.16 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.18 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.53 and also replicates -66.04% growth rate year over year.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Macy’s Inc (M). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.72% of shares. A total of 543 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 88.86% of its stock and 89.50% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 31.96 shares that make 11.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 349.75 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 30.3 shares of M, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.16% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 331.64 million.

An overview of Macy’s Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Macy’s Inc (M) traded 7,935,643 shares per day, with a moving average of $11.59 and price change of -1.15. With the moving average of $11.60 and a price change of -0.48, about 6,720,659 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, M’s 100-day average volume is 7,067,933 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.65 and a price change of -4.89.

