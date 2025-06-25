Subscribe
Market Summary
A closer look at Immatics N.V (IMTX)’s stock price trends

While Immatics N.V has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMTX fell by -23.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.09 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.24% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IMTX. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on March 31, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Bryan Garnier initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMTX, as published in its report on March 24, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for IMTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Immatics N.V (IMTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Immatics N.V’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IMTX is recording an average volume of 727.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.33%, with a loss of -10.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.98, showing growth from the present price of $5.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immatics N.V Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IMTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.03% at present.

