A closer look at CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)’s stock price trends

While CuriosityStream Inc has overperformed by 7.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURI rose by 282.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.01 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 107.12% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2025, Barrington Research Upgraded CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CURI. JP Morgan also rated CURI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2021. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURI, as published in its report on April 09, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CURI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

With CURI’s current dividend of $0.17 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CuriosityStream Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CURI has an average volume of 687.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 19.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.65, showing decline from the present price of $5.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CuriosityStream Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

