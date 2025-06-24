Subscribe
Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Xilio Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.69%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XLO fell by -29.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.70 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XLO. Raymond James also rated XLO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XLO, as published in its report on November 16, 2021.

Analysis of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)

One of the most important indicators of Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -297.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XLO is recording 1.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 1.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xilio Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

XLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.12% at present.

