What was NET Power Inc (NPWR)’s performance in the last session?

While NET Power Inc has underperformed by -3.26%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NPWR fell by -80.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $1.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.14% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Barclays Downgraded NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on March 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NPWR. Barclays also rated NPWR shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 10, 2024. Janney Initiated an Buy rating on July 14, 2023, and assigned a price target of $36. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NPWR, as published in its report on July 05, 2023.

Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

NET Power Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NPWR is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a loss of -16.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NPWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NET Power Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

