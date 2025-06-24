What to expect from EXK’s earnings report this quarter?

In the current trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) stock is trading at the price of $4.72, a fall of -1.26%% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -16.75% less than its 52-week high of $5.67 and 91.87% better than its 52-week low of $2.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.83% below the high and +34.44% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EXK’s SMA-200 is $4.06.

It is also essential to consider EXK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.33 for the last year.EXK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.74, resulting in an 20.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.63 in simple terms.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK): Earnings History

If we examine Endeavour Silver Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 100.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 100.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.19% of shares. A total of 206 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 42.79% of its stock and 42.88% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 20.15 shares that make 6.96% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 96.33 million.

The securities firm Tidal Investments LLC holds 14.29 shares of EXK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.94% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 68.33 million.

An overview of Endeavour Silver Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) traded 17,609,807 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.46 and price change of +1.10. With the moving average of $3.93 and a price change of +0.98, about 14,746,175 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EXK’s 100-day average volume is 12,971,020 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.00 and a price change of +0.98.