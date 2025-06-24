What technical indicators reveal about WGS stock

While GeneDx Holdings Corp has overperformed by 18.97%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WGS rose by 3.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.75 to $24.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.71% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WGS. Wells Fargo also rated WGS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for WGS, as published in its report on June 03, 2024.

Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GeneDx Holdings Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WGS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a gain of 23.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.00, showing growth from the present price of $79.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeneDx Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

