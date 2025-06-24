What technical indicators reveal about KC stock

While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 2.85%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC rose by 13.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, UBS started tracking Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) recommending Buy. A report published by Nomura on May 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KC. UBS December 06, 2024d the rating to Buy on December 06, 2024, and set its price target from $4.20 to $12.50. Nomura November 22, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KC, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. CLSA’s report from March 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4.40 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KC is registering an average volume of 2.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a loss of -4.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.14, showing growth from the present price of $11.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

