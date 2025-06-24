What is the investor’s view on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)?

While AquaBounty Technologies Inc has underperformed by -2.13%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQB rose by 24.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.94 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AQB. Oppenheimer also rated AQB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2021. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AQB, as published in its report on March 04, 2021. Lake Street’s report from March 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for AQB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AQB has an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a loss of -3.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AquaBounty Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

