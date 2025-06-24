Subscribe
Market
3 min.Read

What is FSLY’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

In the current trading session, Fastly Inc’s (FSLY) stock is trading at the price of $6.97, a gain of 3.18%% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -42.26% less than its 52-week high of $12.08 and 50.00% better than its 52-week low of $4.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.87% below the high and +6.60% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FSLY’s SMA-200 is $7.72.

It is also essential to consider FSLY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.82 for the last year.FSLY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.05, resulting in an 3.29 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fastly Inc (FSLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.91 in simple terms.

Fastly Inc (FSLY): Earnings History

If we examine Fastly Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 19.64% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 19.64%.

Fastly Inc (FSLY): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 6 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.20 and -0.22 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.21 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.26 and also replicates 19.23% growth rate year over year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fastly Inc (FSLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.49% of shares. A total of 317 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 70.08% of its stock and 74.94% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 15.59 shares that make 10.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 108.98 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 12.33 shares of FSLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.52% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 86.21 million.

An overview of Fastly Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fastly Inc (FSLY) traded 2,988,775 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.39 and price change of -0.24. With the moving average of $6.85 and a price change of +1.57, about 2,732,898 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FSLY’s 100-day average volume is 3,105,360 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.15 and a price change of -3.68.

Hot this week

Companies

Understanding ERNA stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc's (ERNA) stock is trading at...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: EVgo Inc (EVGO)

0
In the current trading session, EVgo Inc's (EVGO) stock...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for QXO Inc (QXO)

0
QXO Inc (QXO)'s stock is trading at $24.22 at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co

0
Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Aggressively

0
Currently, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ORIC) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

Understanding ERNA stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc's (ERNA) stock is trading at...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: EVgo Inc (EVGO)

0
In the current trading session, EVgo Inc's (EVGO) stock...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for QXO Inc (QXO)

0
QXO Inc (QXO)'s stock is trading at $24.22 at...
Finance

Introducing Our Rant Against Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co

0
Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Aggressively

0
Currently, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ORIC) stock is trading at...
Market

The Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (AKBA)...
Industry

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)

0
Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)'s stock is trading at $2.94...
Finance

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)

0
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
OSTX’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?
Next article
Evaluating HPP’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Understanding ERNA stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc's (ERNA) stock is trading at...

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: EVgo Inc (EVGO)

0
In the current trading session, EVgo Inc's (EVGO) stock...

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for QXO Inc (QXO)

0
QXO Inc (QXO)'s stock is trading at $24.22 at...

Introducing Our Rant Against Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co

0
Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)'s stock has witnessed a...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.