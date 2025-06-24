What Are the Chances of IREN Ltd (IREN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

IREN Ltd (IREN)’s stock is trading at $11.52 at the moment marking a rise of 8.02%% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -27.67% less than their 52-week high of $15.92, and 124.68% over their 52-week low of $5.12. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.87% below the high and +38.16% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IREN’s SMA-200 is $9.29.

Further, it is important to consider IREN stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 7.56.IREN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.81, resulting in an 14.15 price to cash per share for the period.

How does IREN Ltd (IREN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.83 in simple terms.

IREN Ltd (IREN): Earnings History

If we examine IREN Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, beating the consensus of $0.14. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.04, resulting in a -25.47% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.14. That was a difference of -$0.04 and a surprise of -25.47%.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in IREN Ltd (IREN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.14% of shares. A total of 223 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 59.39% of its stock and 63.28% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is BIT Capital GmbH holding total of 15.96 shares that make 7.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 180.91 million.

The securities firm Group One Trading, LLC holds 7.55 shares of IREN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.52% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 85.62 million.

An overview of IREN Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests IREN Ltd (IREN) traded 16,624,557 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.73 and price change of +2.32. With the moving average of $8.04 and a price change of +5.95, about 15,904,185 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IREN’s 100-day average volume is 15,263,280 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.33 and a price change of +1.46.