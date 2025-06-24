Was there any good news for E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) stock in the last session?

While E.W. Scripps Co has underperformed by -1.60%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSP rose by 38.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.06 to $1.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) to Equal Weight. The Benchmark Company also reiterated SSP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2019. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 04, 2019, but set its price target from $22 to $26. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSP, as published in its report on November 27, 2018. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 06, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

E.W. Scripps Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SSP is registering an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a gain of 18.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.58, showing growth from the present price of $3.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E.W. Scripps Co Shares?

A giant in the Broadcasting market, E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) is based in the USA. When comparing E.W. Scripps Co shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.34%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

