Was Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)’s session last reading good?

While Butterfly Network Inc has underperformed by -1.44%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -34.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.98 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, William Blair started tracking Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Lake Street on September 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BFLY. UBS also rated BFLY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on November 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.50. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BFLY, as published in its report on October 04, 2022. UBS’s report from December 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for BFLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Butterfly Network Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BFLY is registering an average volume of 2.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.62%, with a loss of -10.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.85% at present.