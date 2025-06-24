Was anything negative for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock last session?

While Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has underperformed by -1.10%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDO rose by 25.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.88 to $22.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on June 03, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRDO. Susquehanna also Upgraded CRDO shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2025. Susquehanna Initiated an Neutral rating on December 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $80. BofA Securities December 03, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CRDO, as published in its report on December 03, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from December 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $75 for CRDO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 179.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRDO is recording 4.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a gain of 15.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.73, showing growth from the present price of $84.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 304.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 412.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CRDO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.52% at present.