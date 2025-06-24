Veru Inc (VERU) stock on the rise: An overview

While Veru Inc has underperformed by -0.50%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERU fell by -4.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.42 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.92% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on March 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VERU. Jefferies also Upgraded VERU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 07, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for VERU, as published in its report on February 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for VERU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Veru Inc (VERU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Veru Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VERU is recording an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veru Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VERU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.00% at present.