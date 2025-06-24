The E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While E2open Parent Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.62%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO rose by 21.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.82 to $1.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, Goldman Downgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) to Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ETWO. Redburn Atlantic also Downgraded ETWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2023. Loop Capital June 08, 2023d the rating to Hold on June 08, 2023, and set its price target from $7 to $5. Credit Suisse May 02, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ETWO, as published in its report on May 02, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from May 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETWO is registering an average volume of 6.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.54%, with a gain of 0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.03, showing decline from the present price of $3.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

