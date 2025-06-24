Technical analysis of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) stock chart patterns

While MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.52%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNSO fell by -27.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.71 to $12.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.82% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on March 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MNSO. HSBC Securities also rated MNSO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $26.80. JP Morgan September 25, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MNSO, as published in its report on September 25, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO)

With MNSO’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MNSO has an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a loss of -2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.53, showing growth from the present price of $17.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNSO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

Specialty Retail giant MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

