Technical analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS) stock chart patterns

While Erasca Inc has overperformed by 1.46%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERAS fell by -44.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.04% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on November 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ERAS. CapitalOne also rated ERAS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2024. BofA Securities January 05, 2024d the rating to Neutral on January 05, 2024, and set its price target from $11 to $6. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ERAS, as published in its report on October 11, 2023. Mizuho’s report from March 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ERAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Erasca Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ERAS is recording an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a loss of -6.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Erasca Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

