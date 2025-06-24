Technical analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) stock chart patterns

While e.l.f. Beauty Inc has overperformed by 2.72%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELF fell by -1.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $219.77 to $49.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2025, UBS Downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ELF. DA Davidson also Downgraded ELF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 07, 2025. Morgan Stanley January 13, 2025d the rating to Overweight on January 13, 2025, and set its price target from $139 to $153. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ELF, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Deutsche Bank’s report from December 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $133 for ELF shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ELF has an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a loss of -1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.69, showing growth from the present price of $123.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze e.l.f. Beauty Inc Shares?

Household & Personal Products giant e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.18%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

