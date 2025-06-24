Subscribe
SGML’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

Patricia Turner
Patricia Turner

In the current trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML) stock is trading at the price of $4.71, a gain of 2.26%% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -69.69% less than its 52-week high of $15.56 and 4.30% better than its 52-week low of $4.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.36% below the high and +3.10% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SGML’s SMA-200 is $10.58.

It is also essential to consider SGML stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.83 for the last year.SGML’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.94, resulting in an 16.86 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

If we examine Sigma Lithium Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, slashing the consensus of -$0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 3,107.52% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 3,107.52%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.03 and -0.03 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.03 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.10 and also replicates 70.00% growth rate year over year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.58% of shares. A total of 149 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.37% of its stock and 87.37% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Appian Way Asset Management LP holding total of 4.96 shares that make 4.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 23.3 million.

The securities firm Woodline Partners LP holds 2.68 shares of SGML, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.41% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12.58 million.

An overview of Sigma Lithium Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) traded 1,580,804 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.07 and price change of -1.24. With the moving average of $6.46 and a price change of -3.28, about 1,365,648 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SGML’s 100-day average volume is 1,005,955 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.68 and a price change of -6.10.

