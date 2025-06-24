Subscribe
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc has overperformed by 0.43%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REGN fell by -28.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $1211.20 to $476.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.92% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) to Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for REGN. Citigroup also Upgraded REGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $700 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 14, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $695. Leerink Partners February 05, 2025d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for REGN, as published in its report on February 05, 2025. UBS’s report from January 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $738 for REGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN)

Investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REGN is recording 1.36M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.60%, with a loss of -3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $726.00, showing growth from the present price of $511.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) based in the USA. When comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.94%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

REGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.16% at present.

