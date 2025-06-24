PVH Corp (PVH)’s stock performance: a year in review

While PVH Corp has underperformed by -2.07%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PVH fell by -40.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.22 to $59.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, Needham started tracking PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PVH. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated PVH shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2025. Wells Fargo February 03, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on February 03, 2025, and set its price target from $130 to $105. JP Morgan January 24, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PVH, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from October 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $107 for PVH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PVH Corp (PVH)

With PVH’s current dividend of $0.15 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PVH Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PVH has an average volume of 1.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.44%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.64, showing growth from the present price of $63.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PVH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PVH Corp Shares?

Apparel Manufacturing giant PVH Corp (PVH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing PVH Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -133.82%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PVH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.23% at present.