Porch Group Inc (PRCH)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Porch Group Inc has underperformed by -2.61%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRCH rose by 112.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.20 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 102.13% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) to Buy. Loop Capital also Downgraded PRCH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PRCH, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.25 for PRCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Porch Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15311.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRCH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.39%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.60, showing growth from the present price of $10.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Porch Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

