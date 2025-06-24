Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)’s results reveal risk

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.45%%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA fell by -28.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.62 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLMA. Oppenheimer also rated OLMA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2023. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on May 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $16. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on February 22, 2023. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLMA is recording an average volume of 944.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.71, showing growth from the present price of $4.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OLMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.44% at present.

